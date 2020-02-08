India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live: KL Rahul falls, IND in deep trouble in run chase of 274

Chasing a target of 274, India got off to a bad start losing openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw early in the first powerplay overs. Tim Southee increased the pressure by getting skipper Virat Kohli's wicket in the 10th over. In-form KL Rahul disappointed as he lost his wicket to Colin de Grandhomme after scoring just four runs.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first in the second ODI against New Zealand in Auckland, the hosts settled in well with both of their openers. New Zealand off to a good start once again. Yuzvendra Chahal in the 17th over broke the 93-run opening partnership as Henry Nicholls was trapped leg before wicket after scoring 41 runs. Guptill reached his half-century from 49 deliveries and also became New Zealand's highest run-scorer at home. He got run out for 79 in the 30th over. Tom Blundell lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur in the 27th over. Skipper Tom Latham lost his wicket for just 7 runs to Ravindra Jadeja. The hosts suffered a batting collapse as Ross Taylor was left stranded at one end. The ninth-wicket partnership for 76 runs between Taylor and Kyle Jamieson helped New Zealand post 273/8 in first innings.

