India, UK launch plan to connect world's power grids at Climate Summit

London: Britain and India launched a plan on Tuesday to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to help accelerate the world's transition to greener energy.

Launched at the COP26 climate talks in Scotland, the plan, dubbed the "Green Grids Initiative — One Sun One World One Grid", was backed by more than 80 countries, the British government said in a statement.

The initiative aims to make renewable energy the most affordable and reliable option for all countries by 2030 and was an important contribution to the world's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms.

"If the world has to move to a clean and green future, these interconnected transnational grids are going to be critical solutions," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement.