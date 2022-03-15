India to start vaccinating 12 to 14-year-olds against Covid from Wed

New Delhi: The Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years will begin from Wednesday, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday.



The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad, the Union Health ministry said.

Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the minister said: "If the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60 years and above will now be able to get precaution doses."

Mandaviya also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60 years and above that they must get the vaccination done.

The Union government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the ministry said in a statement.

According to official sources, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group.

Biological E Ltd has supplied 5 crore doses of Corbevax to the Centre and the vaccine has been distributed to states, sources said.

The announcement comes at a time when schools across the country are opening up given the considerable decline in the Covid cases.

The government has also decided that the condition of comorbidity for Covid precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith, the ministry said.

"Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precautionary doses of COVID19 vaccine," the ministry said.

The population above 14 years of age is already being inoculated under the ongoing Covid vaccination programme.

India saw a further dip in daily Covid cases as 2,503 new infections were recorded, the lowest in 680 days, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,29,93,494. On May 3, 2020, 2,487 cases were recorded.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India's current active caseload (36,168) is lowest in 675 days, the ministry said.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.