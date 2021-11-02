India to go carbon neutral by 2070: PM Modi

Glasgow/New Delhi: India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday, spelling out the target for the first time that gives the country 10 years more than China and 20 more than the US and European Union.



The pledge — two decades beyond what scientists say is needed to avert catastrophic climate impacts — was among five commitments by the Prime Minister at the UN Conference.

"First — India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030," he said.

"Second — India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030," he said.

"Third — India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030," the Prime Minister added.

"Fourth — By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 per cent," he said.

"And fifth — by 2070, India will achieve the target of net zero," he added.

Considered a milestone in climate action pledges, "net zero" refers to a balance where emissions of greenhouse gases that raise the globe's temperature continue but are offset by the absorption of an equivalent amount from the atmosphere.

The PM gave a clear message to developed countries that just like India has raised its ambition in setting its targets, they also need to raise ambitions in climate finance and tech transfer. The world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance.

Modi shared that India, which has around 17 per cent of the world's population, is responsible for only about 5 per cent of the total emissions.

The Prime Minister also maintained how India is the only country to fulfil commitments made in Paris. He also spoke how Paris was not only a summit but a sentiment and a commitment of 130 crore Indians. He also shared how a new India is fighting climate change. From the world's largest railway carrier becoming Net Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emission through LEDs, India is putting climate change at the centre of its policies.

With agency inputs