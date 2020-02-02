Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Second positive case in Kerala; India suspends e-visa for Chinese citizens

India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China. "Due to certain current developments, travel to India on e-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect," the Indian Embassy announced. "This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People's Republic of China. Holders of already issued e-visas may note that these are no longer valid," the announcement said.

Three days after India's first Coronavirus case reported in Kerala' Thrissur, a second case has been reported in the state on Sunday. The patient is a student from Wuhan who returned to India on January 24 and has been kept in isolation for monitoring, Union Health Ministry said in a statement. At least 1,793 people are under surveillance at homes across Kerala and 70 have been admitted to isolation wards at hospitals.

The first death reported outside China came from Philippines, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the second Air India flight that had departed for Wuhan — the epicentre of the coronavirus — on Saturday has landed at Delhi airport with 323 more Indian nationals and seven Maldivians. None from the first batch of 324 Indians flown back from Wuhan have tested positive for the virus.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)