India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid cases; Sonia tests +ve

New Delhi: India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health ministry latest data.



The data updated at 8 am on Saturday also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The 15,815 new infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall Covid figures to 4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data.

Meanwhile, over two months after contracting the Covid infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive again and will remain in isolation. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has also tested Covid positive.

The country's Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,35,93,112, according to the ministry.

It also said 207.71 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive. On the other hand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Saturday said: "Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

"Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. We wish her speedy recovery and good health," the party said on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.