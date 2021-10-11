India reports 18,166 new Covid-19 cases, 214 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India logged 18,166 new Coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new Coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days.

The active cases comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 12,83,212 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,25,95,693 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 41 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.57 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 107 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,32,71,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 95-crore mark on Sunday. More than 44 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, according to the data from the Co-WIN portal.