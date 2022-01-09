India reports 1,41,986 new Covid infections, 3071 Omicron cases

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new Coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health ministry said on Saturday.



Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am.

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

A total of 1,41,986 new Coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data. The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated.

More than two crore first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in the 15-18 age group, taking the total doses administered to over 151.47 crore on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said.

More than 79 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late Saturday night.

As many as 2,27,33,154 vaccine doses have been administered to adolescents, the ministry added.

The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate has decreased to 97.30 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.66 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 3,44,12,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 150.06 crore, the ministry said.

The third wave of the pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, official sources said on Saturday, citing the latest data.

Till a few days ago it was only in the western region of the country that the surge in Covid cases was due to Omicron, while in the northeastern states, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha the Delta variant was predominant.

A source said, however, the latest data suggests that all eastern states have also reported high numbers of Omicron cases.

"So going by that it can be said that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant," the source added.