India relaxes coal mining laws to ease auction

New Delhi: The government approved an Ordinance to ease mining laws that will allow global players to enter the coal sector, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said, terming it "a mother reform in the coal industry".



Oil and Steel minister Pradhan along with Coal minister Pralhad Joshi said the promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 will pave the way for growth of the coal sector and allow foreign direct investment.

The ministers were briefing the media after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Ordinance that will also do away with end-use restrictions and allow sectors other than power and steel to participate in auctions.

"We have taken historic decision by promulgating amendment to the MMDR Act, 1957... These amendments will open up new areas to the growth in coal and mining," Joshi said.

Pradhan said that "this a mother reform in the coal industry".

(Image from livemint.com)



