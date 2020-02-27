India rejects OIC statement on Delhi violence as 'selective, misleading'

India on Thursday rejected a statement by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which condemned the violence in northeast Delhi, as "factually inaccurate, selective and misleading."

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the OIC's allegation of "violence against Muslims in India" is irresponsible. "Efforts are on to restore normalcy (in Delhi). We urge organisations not to indulge in making irresponsible statements," he said.

Earlier today, the organisation asked the Modi government to bring the "instigators and perpetrators of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country".

OIC — formerly Organisation of the Islamic Conference — is the second largest inter-governmental organisation in the world after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states in four continents.

The statement came as the death toll in violence in northeast Delhi touched 37. Earlier in the day, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said the violence was a "failure of leadership on human rights".

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights," tweeted Sanders.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has also urged the government to take swift action to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Expressing "grave concern" over the violence, the US body said the government should provide protection to people regardless of their faith. The US embassy on Wednesday also issued a security advisory — the first foreign mission to do so — for its nationals in India.

(Inputs from theindianexpress.com)