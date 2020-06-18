India registers highest-ever single-day spike of 2003 deaths; recovery rate jumps to 52.80%

New Delhi: India recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 deaths and 10,974 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,54,065, while fatalities climbed to 11,903 on Wednesday.



However, the recovery rate has jumped to 52.80 per cent as a total of 1,86,935 patients have been discharged till date. In the last 24 hours, 10,974 patients have recovered.

According to the Health ministry's data, currently, 1,55,227 active cases are under medical supervision, while 1,86,935 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, the ICMR's testing capacity for detecting the Coronavirus in infected persons has been further ramped up to 924 laboratories. The ICMR has tested a total of 60,84,256 samples out of which 1,63,187 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the 2,003 new deaths, 1,409 were in Maharashtra, 437 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Gujarat, 18 each in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in West Bengal, seven in Rajasthan, five in Karnataka, four in Telangana, etc. Out of the total 11,903 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 5,537 deaths followed by Delhi with 1,837 deaths, Gujarat with 1,533 deaths, Tamil Nadu (528), West Bengal (495), Madhya Pradesh (476), Uttar Pradesh (417), Rajasthan (308), Telangana (191) and Haryana with 118 deaths.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of confirmed cases in the country at 1,13,445 followed by Tamil Nadu at 48,019, Delhi at 44,688, Gujarat at 24,577, Uttar Pradesh at 14,091, Rajasthan at 13,216, West Bengal at 11,909 and Madhya Pradesh at 11,083.

Meanwhile, 17 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi, taking the tally to 2,106 on Wednesday, said the city civic body.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said no fresh death has been reported in Dharavi in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll unchanged at 77. He said out of the 2,106 positive cases, 1,053 patients have already been discharged from various hospitals following their recovery from the viral infection. Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population over 6.5 lakh.