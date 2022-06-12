India records 8,329 new Covid cases, 10 fatalities

New Delhi: A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's infection tally to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370, according to Union Health ministry data on Saturday.

A total of 8,329 new Coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 4,103 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.75 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,48,308, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 195 crore on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said.

Of these, over 11 lakh doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to rise with the compilation of final reports for the day by late in the night.