India records 6,594 fresh Covid cases, 6 more fatalities
New Delhi: With 6,594 fresh cases, India's Covid tally has climbed to 4,32,36,695, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 50,548, the Union Health ministry said on Tuesday.
The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,24,777 with six more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The active cases account for 0.12 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 2,553 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.32 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.
