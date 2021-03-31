India records 56,211 fresh Covid infections, 271 more fatalities

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,20,95,855 with 56,211 more people testing positive for the infection in a span of 24 hours, while 271 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,62,114, according to the Union Health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.



Registering a steady increase for the 20th day in a row, active cases have increased to 5,40,720 comprising 4.47 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,13,93,021, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,26,50,025 samples have been tested up to March 29 with 7,85,864 samples being tested on Monday.

Some experts said that the low count of daily cases could be because of lower testing on account of Holi on Monday. The number of samples tested on Sunday were 9,13,319, according to the ICMR.

The 271 new fatalities include 102 from Maharashtra, 59 Punjab, 20 from Chhattisgarh, 16 from Karnataka, 14 from Tamil Nadu and 11 from Kerala.

Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are effective against the UK and the Brazilian variants of Coronavirus, while the work against the South African strain was on at several laboratories, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Addressing a weekly press conference of the Union Health ministry, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava also said of 11,064 genome samples sequenced in the country, the UK variant of the virus was detected in 807, the South African variant in 47 and the Brazilian variant was found in one.

Bhargava further said that mutations are sporadic and single mutations are not found to be dominant in any particular area in India.

Meanwhile, veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and he received wishes for speedy recovery from several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the NC leader's son Omar Abdullah informed about his father testing positive for Coronavirus and also urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested. Prime Minister Modi, while replying to his tweet, wished Farooq Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member and a former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, a speedy recovery.

Farooq Abdullah (85), who received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, is in isolation at his home. Doctors from the SKIMS Hospital checked his vitals and also took blood samples for testing, officials said. Indian women's T20 team captain Harmanpreet Kaur also tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday after developing mild fever.