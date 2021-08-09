India records 39,070 new cases, 491 fatalities

New Delhi: With 39,070 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.



The active cases have declined to 4,06,822 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 5,331 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 99,771, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 17,22,221 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,00,39,185.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 13 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent.

Cumulatively 50.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's office said on Sunday that citizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office tweeted.

Presently, people have to download their vaccination certificate by logging into the CoWin portal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15.

Speaking in a live webcast, he said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices.

"As of now 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated," Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.