India records 18,327 new Covid cases; health teams rushed to Maha, Punjab after spike

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,11,92,088 with over 18,000 fresh cases being reported in a span of 24 hours in the country after 36 days, while active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday and were recorded at 1,80,304, according to the Union Health ministry.



The death toll reached 1,57,656 with 108 more fatalities, while a total of 18,327 new cases were registered in a day, the ministry's data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,08,54,128 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.98 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.41 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload has increased to 1,80,304 which now comprises 1.61 per cent of the total infections.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported a high number of COVID-19 daily new cases, cumulatively accounting for 82 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

According to the ICMR, 22,06,92,677 samples have been tested up to March 5 with 7,51,935 samples being tested on Friday.

The 108 new fatalities include 53 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 11 from Punjab.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers, while frontline workers stated receiving vaccine shots from February 2. Providing the second dose of COVID-19 shots started on February 13.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those senior citizens and for people aged 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions

According to a provisional report till Saturday 7 pm, a total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given.

These include 69,72,859 healthcare workers and 65,02,869 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, 35,22,671 healthcare and 1,97,853 frontline workers who have taken the second dose, 4,60,782 beneficiaries more than 60 years and 30,05,039 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities.

On Saturday, the 50th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, till 7 pm, a total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses were given, the health ministry said.

Out of these 9,44,919 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 2,19,503 healthcare and frontline workers received the 2nd dose according to the provisional report, the ministry said.

The 9,44,919 beneficiaries include 6,26,805 people aged over 60 and 1,14,036 aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases and high active caseload to continue with the strategy of 'test, track and treat' that had yielded rich dividends at the height of the pandemic and accelerate vaccination for priority population groups in districts reporting higher infections on a mission mode.

In a meeting held on Saturday, they have been asked to collaborate with private hospitals to open up a vaccination time-table for a minimum of 15 days and a maximum of 28 days at a time.

With the national Capital registering an upsurge in cases, there has been a rise of over 37 per cent in the number of people under home isolation here and a steady increase in the count of containment zones in the last seven days.

The Centre has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily Covid cases being reported by these states.



The teams are being deployed to assist State Health Departments in Coronavirus surveillance, control and containment measures, the Union Health ministry added.

Jalandhar administration imposed a night curfew from Saturday till further orders to tackle the recent surge in cases in the district. The night curfew will remain in place in the district from 11 pm to 5 am, said Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed the state authorities to make it mandatory for the travellers coming from Maharashtra to carry a negative COVID-19 test report.