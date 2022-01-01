India records 16,764 fresh Covid cases, including 309 of Omicron, 220 deaths

New Delhi: India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, taking the country's tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday.



It also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Of the 23 states and Union territories that have recorded Omicron cases so far, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of 450, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

The daily rise in the number of Coronavirus cases crossed the 16,000 mark after 64 days, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 3,48,38,804, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 91,361, according to the data.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 more fatalities, the data stated.

The country had witnessed 16,156 fresh Coronavirus cases on October 27.

The 91,361 active Covid cases account for 0.26 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 8,959 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. It has remained below two per cent for 88 days now.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent. It has remained below one per cent for 47 days now, according to the ministry.

The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,66,363, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 145 crore on Friday with more than 52 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the day.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."