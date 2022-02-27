India records 11,499 fresh Covid cases, 255 deaths

New Delhi: With 11,499 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid cases rose to 4,29,05,844, while the active cases further declined to 1,21,881, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.



The death toll climbed to 5,13,481 with 255 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. With this, the country recorded its daily Covid-19 cases under one lakh for the 20th consecutive day.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has further improved to 98.52 per cent, the Health ministry said.

A reduction of 12,354 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.01 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,22,70,482, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The 255 new fatalities include 177 from Kerala and 15 from Karnataka.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 177.40 crore on Saturday, the Union Health ministry said. More than 21 lakh (21,41,821) vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm.