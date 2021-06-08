India records 1,00,636 fresh Covid infections

New Delhi: India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health ministry's data updated on Monday.



The death toll due to Coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6.

Also, 15,87,589 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,63,34,111, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.34 per cent.

It has been less than 10 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent.

A net decline of 76,190 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 25 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,71,59,180, while the case fatality rate has further increased to 1.21 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds and other commercial establishments reopened after nearly two months on Monday in Mumbai, which falls in level-3 of the Maharashtra government's five-level 'unlock plan'.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow all precautions to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Punjab government on Monday, however, announced to extend the Covid restrictions till June 15 but also gave relaxations, including allowing shops to open till 6 pm while adopting a graded approach to reopening. Night curfew will now remain in force from 7 pm to 6 am on weekdays, including Saturdays, but weekend curfew will continue on Sundays, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced. Earlier, the weekend curfew was imposed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Kerala has extended the ongoing lockdown for another week until June 16 since the test positivity rate (TPR) has stagnated after being brought down by half to 15 per cent. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a review meeting chaired here on Monday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday also announced that the ongoing Covid-induced curfew will be extended till June 20.

With agency inputs