India, Pak security forces exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Adha

Jammu: Security forces of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, officials said.



Officials of the Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing points along the LoC in Poonch district.

They said the ceremony is seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of a ceasefire between both countries.

Greetings and best wishes for peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pakistani Army representatives. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust, they said.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets in Hira Nagar, Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Arnia, Pargwal sectors of the International Border of Jammu, officials said.

This is the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces after the Pulwama incident. There was no cross-border shelling for long and farmers on both sides of the border have been able to carry out their farming activities peacefully, they said.