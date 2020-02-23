India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS": PM Ahead Of Trump's Touchdown
New Delhi: Less than 24 hours before Donald Trump's touchdown in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him to the country.
"India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad," PM Modi tweeted this afternoon.
The American President, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will arrive for a two-day India visit tomorrow. He will travel to Ahmedabad in PM Modi's home state Gujarat, New Delhi and Agra.
President Trump and PM Modi will attend a mega "Namaste, Trump" event at a newly-built cricket stadium in Ahmedabad - said to be the world's largest - and travel to Agra to see the Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi for the operative part of the visit.
A high-powered delegation accompanying Mr Trump includes his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. Both Ivanka Trump, 38 and Mr Kushner, 39, are senior advisors to the US President.
In a tweet earlier this month, PM Modi had said he was "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump will visit India. "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," the Prime Minister had tweeted on February 12.
During the visit, India and the US are also likely to discuss mutually agreeable trade terms, though reports say the chances of a big trade deal coming through is slim. President Trump has been highlighting what he calls high tariffs by India and is seeking wider access to the Indian market.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
