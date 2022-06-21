India logs 9,923 fresh COVID-19 cases
New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,33,19,396 on Tuesday with 9,923 fresh cases, while the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 2,613 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.
So far, 196.32 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive, according to the ministry.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.
