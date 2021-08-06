India logs 42,982 new Covid cases, 533 fresh fatalities

New Delhi: India added 42,982 new Coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,18,12,114, while the active cases increased to 4,11,076, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Thursday.



The death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 16,64,030 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,48,93,363.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.37 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,74,748, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 48.93 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The 533 new fatalities include 195 from Maharashtra and 108 from Kerala.