India logs 42,625 Covid cases, 562 deaths in a day

New Delhi: With 42,625 people testing positive for the Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,17,69,132 and the active caseload increased to 4,10,353, according to data updated by the Union Health ministry on Wednesday.



The death toll climbed to 4,25,757 with 562 fatalities, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,09,33,022 with the national COVID-19 recovery rate rising to 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases increased to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections.

An increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,47,518 samples were tested on Tuesday taking the number of tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,31,42,307.

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.31 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.36 per cent, according to the ministry.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 48.52 crore.

The 562 new fatalities include 177 from Maharashtra and 148 from Kerala.

A total of 4,25,757 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,33,215 from Maharashtra, 36,650 from Karnataka, 34,159 from Tamil Nadu, 25,058 from Delhi, 22,765 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,170 from West Bengal, and 16,299 from Punjab.

The Health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, according to reports, a recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has found that those who recovered from the virus and have been administered with both doses of Covishield have higher immunity against the Delta variant.

Notably, it is a test that gauges the presence and number of antibodies in a person's blood.