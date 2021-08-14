India logs 40,120 fresh Covid infections, 585 new deaths

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 40,120 Coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 3,21,17,826, while the recovery rate rose to 97.46 per cent, the highest recorded so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,13,02,345, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 4,30,254 with 585 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The ministry said the number of active cases has declined to 3,85,227 or 1.20 per cent of the total cases, the lowest percentage since March 2020.

A decline of 2,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The recovery rate has risen to 97.46 per cent, the country's highest since the start of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Also, 19,70,495 tests were conducted Thursday, taking the cumulative tests carried out so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,94,70,779.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 19 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to the health ministry. Cumulatively, 52.95 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Friday approved another installment of Rs 14744.99 crore under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package (ECRP-II package) to all states and UTs.

In view of the second wave, its spread into rural, peri-urban and tribal areas, and the evolving pandemic situation, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)' on July 8 amounting to Rs 23,123 crore.

This scheme is to be implemented from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the ministry said in a statement.

To fast track the implementation of the ECRP-II, on July 22, Rs 1827.80 crore have been released to the states and UTs as 15 per cent advance to undertake preparatory activities.

Further, 35 per cent funds are being released on Friday to the states and UTs, thus, making a total of 50 per cent release of funds so as to ensure implementation of critical activities at the state and district levels to prepare the public healthcare systems in response to the evolving pandemic, the statement said.

This scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme with some central sector components. It aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with a focus on health infrastructure development including for paediatric care and with measurable outcomes.