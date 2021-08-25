India logs 25,467 new Covid infections; 354 fatalities

New Delhi: India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Tuesday.



The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,74,773.

The death toll has climbed to 4,35,110 with 354 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases were the lowest in 156 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.68 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A reduction of 14373 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 16,47,526 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,93,91,792.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 28 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 60 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,17,20,112, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 58.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Tuesday morning.

Not enough data has been generated locally to decide on the need for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those fully inoculated, say experts amid the possibility of a third wave of the viral disease hitting the country between September and October.

An expert panel set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 can hit the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, however, sought a two-month halt on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in view of severely constrained vaccine availability around the globe.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp on Tuesday said the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on its platform will now allow users to locate their nearest vaccination centre and book their vaccine appointments. On August 5, MyGov and WhatsApp had introduced the ability for users to download vaccine certificates from the chatbot; and so far, over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country.

MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh said the MyGov Corona Helpdesk has been a path-breaking technological solution that benefited millions of citizens across the nation.