India logs 10,273 new Covid cases, 243 deaths

New Delhi: With 10,273 people testing positive for Coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,11,472, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.



The death toll climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,409 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.00 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,90,921, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 177.44 crore.