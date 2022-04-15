India logs 1,007 new Covid cases, one fatality in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India logged 1,007 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,023, while the active cases rose to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.



The death toll climbed to 5,21,737 with one fatality reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 188 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,06,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.29 crore.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration has put on hold the phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in USA.

According to a press release by Ocugen Inc , Bharat Biotech's partner for US and Canada for Covaxin, the FDA's decision was based on the US firm's decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of the jab, following the World Health Organisation's observations on Covaxin manufacturing plants in India.

This is a result of the company's decision to voluntarily implement a temporary pause in dosing participants of OCU-002 while it evaluates statements made by the World Health Organization following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Limited's (BBIL) manufacturing facility, Ocugen said on April 12.

WHO had earlier suspended the supply of Covaxin through US procurement agencies, after its inspectors identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies in the Bharat Biotech's manufacturing plants.

Sources had said the city-based firm however, said it had not supplied the Covid vaccine to any UN agency and no impact of the suspension would be felt.