India known for peaceful co-existence of all religions: Naidu
Kolkata: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said India is known for unity in diversity, pluralistic ethos and peaceful co-existence of all religions.
This ethos should be nurtured and there should be no discrimination based on gender or differences between people, he said while addressing a global meet here.
Naidu called for making the youth of the country focus on creating social amity and work for strengthening community bonding.
The vice president said India wants good relations with all her neighbours and advocates for a climate of peace and progress.
He said the world community should take a pledge to fight against any force that promotes terrorism.
"We want to have good relations with all our neighbours. Let us take a stand... we must all seek to create an atmosphere where peace can flourish," Naidu said.
