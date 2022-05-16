India hits out at OIC for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J&K
New Delhi: India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted" comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.
India's strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
"As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.
Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," Bagchi said.
The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India hits out at OIC for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation...16 May 2022 3:20 PM GMT
Petrol stocks for a single day, Newly-appointed PM Wickremesinghe16 May 2022 3:00 PM GMT
Punjab CM Mann launches 'Lok Milni' for redressal of grievances of...16 May 2022 2:30 PM GMT
PM Modi meets Nepalese counterpart in Lumbini; discuss full range of...16 May 2022 2:15 PM GMT
SC to hear plea of Gyanvapi mosque committee against survey on Tuesday16 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT