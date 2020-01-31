India has excelled in diversification across product categories: CEA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sutharaman has tabled the Economic Survey in the Parliament. She will present the Union Budget tomorrow.
The Economic Survey is prepared by a panel headed by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.
The report will be tabled in both houses of the Parliament and will be followed by a press conference to discuss the way forward for the Indian economy.
The Economic Survey, which is an annual document of the finance ministry, reviews economic progress and issues over the past one year and essentially details the performance of major developmental schemes introduced by the government. It also highlights the performance of important government policies and their impact.
