India gets 1st consignment of Sputnik V

New Delhi: India on Saturday received the first consignment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

"Hyderabad Customs, @cgstcushyd facilitated expeditious clearance of #SputnikV Vaccine imported from Russia," the CBIC tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet said: "Appropriate timely response @cgstcushyd. Need of the hour."

The government last month allowed emergency use of imported vaccines to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection and waived customs duty on their imports. It has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.