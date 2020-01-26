India examining 'all options' to provide relief to 250 Indians stuck in Wuhan

New Delhi: India on Sunday said it is examining "all options" in consultations with China to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the fast-spreading coronavirus.



The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China rose to 56 on Sunday with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 2,008, including 23 from abroad, Chinese health authorities said.

India on Sunday opened the third hotline in view of "large number" of phone calls from the Indians who are mostly students, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

"In view of the large number of calls received in the two hotline numbers set up by @EOIBeijing in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection, @EOIBeijing has decided to open a third hotline number +8618610952903," the Embassy said in a tweet.

The other two hotline numbers are 8618612083629 and 8618612083617, the Embassy said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of Indians in China.

"Our embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of the Indians in China. Please follow @EOIBeijing for more updates on the situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

He also retweeted the posts of the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

"Embassy of India Beijing is in constant contact with Indian citizens in Hubei province, including Wuhan city, especially the student community, to check on their health and well-being," the Indian mission tweeted