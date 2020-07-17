India establishes air travel bubbles with US, France, says Puri

New Delhi: India has established individual bilateral bubbles with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, adding that similar arrangements with Germany and the UK will soon be permitted.



Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1, the minister said at a press conference, adding that American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31.

"They (United) are flying a daily flight between Delhi and Newark and a thrice-a-week flight between Delhi and San Francisco," Puri noted.

The minister said India is planning to establish a bubble with the UK soon under which there would be two flights per day between Delhi and London.

"We have got a request from Germans also. I think the arrangement with Lufthansa is almost done... We are processing that request," Puri said.

"Now, we have many demands for air bubbles, but we need to be careful. We should permit that many only that we can handle," the minister noted.

From India, Air India will be operating flights to France and the US under these bubbles.

An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

After nearly two months of suspension to combat the Coronavirus outbreak, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

However, it had then allowed the airlines to operate maximum 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. The MOCA increased the limits on June 26 from 33 per cent to 45 per cent.

"We are assuming that by the time Diwali comes this year, we would have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights operating in India," Puri said at the press conference.

The domestic aviation industry is facing financial losses due to the two-month long suspension of air travel followed by restricted resumption of domestic air traffic due to the impact of the virus.

