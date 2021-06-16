India confirms 1st death following vaccination

New Delhi: A government panel studying COVID-19 vaccine side effects have confirmed the first death due to anaphylaxis following vaccination.



The causality assessment of 31 reported Serious Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases following COVID-19 vaccination was carried out by the panel. According to a report by the National AEFI Committee, a 68-year-old man died due to anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) after being vaccinated on March 8, 2021.

"It is the first death linked to COVID-19 vaccination due to anaphylaxis. It re-emphasises the need to wait for 30 minutes at the inoculation centre after receiving the jab. Most of the anaphylactic reactions occur during this period and prompt treatment prevents deaths, Dr N K Arora, chairperson, National AEFI committee, said.

The Committee examined five such cases that took place on February 5, eight cases on March 9 and 18 cases on March 31.

Meanwhile, the supply price of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the Central government at Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run, the vaccine maker said on Tuesday. Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs, it said in a statement. The Centre's supplying price is pushing the pricing structure for the private sector upward, the firm said.

Bharat Biotech is currently supplying Covaxin at Rs 150 per dose to the Centre, Rs 400 to the state government and Rs 1,200 to private hospitals.

"The supply price of Covaxin to the government of India at Rs 150/dose, is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run. Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs," it said in a statement.