India, China must find equilibrium in ties: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

India and China must reach an understanding on crucial issues and ensure that the two countries find equilibrium in ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. "Neither India nor China can get India-China relations wrong. Our relationship is unique. Each country has gone up in the world simultaneously. It is necessary that the two countries find equilibrium," Jaishankar said.

While addressing a gathering at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, the minister also referred to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran and said what finally happens will depend on the players involved.

He also said that India's way is not to be disruptive and that it is more of a decider than an abstainer.

"It is not the India way to be disruptive. It is not the India way to be mercantilist. It is the India way to be more of a decider and not an abstainer. I would pick on climate change. India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power," Jaishankar said during the session titled "The India Way: Preparing for a Century of Growth and Contest".

"There was a time when we spoke more than what we did. It is changing now," he added.

The minister's remarks come at a time when several countries have called for a greater Indian role in the Indo-Pacific. The minister said it is not the India way to be mercantilist.

The country, he said, is a "prisoner of its past image. We have to get over it".

"India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power," he said.

On India pulling out of RCEP, Jaishankar said the onus was on countries which were part of it.

"Where RCEP is concerned, we have to look at cost and benefit. We will evaluate RCEP on its economic and trade merit. We have not closed our mind to it," he said.

He also said that terrorism is a common challenge and that the government is firmly dealing with it.

"Terrorism is a common challenge. Separatism is a common challenge. Migration is a common challenge. The world has to ask itself how do they handle these challenges. Don't get fixated on the dots and ignore the line," he said.

