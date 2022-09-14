India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops have completed the disengagement process at Patrolling Point-15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs region of eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said on Tuesday.

The process was completed by Tuesday afternoon, sources said. Last week, the government had said the disengagement process in this area started at 8.30am on Thursday (September 8) and will be completed by Monday (September 12). But the process was completed a day later than expected, on September 13.

The six-day process had five components — stopping of "forward deployments"; return of troops of both sides to their respective areas; dismantling of "all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure"; restoring "landforms in the area" to pre-standoff positions by both sides; stopping of forward deployment in a "phased, coordinated and verified manner", and ensuring structures are "dismantled and mutually verified".