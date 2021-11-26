India asks Pak to expedite trial in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case

New Delhi: India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday on the 13th anniversary of the dastardly strike even as a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission was summoned to convey that Islamabad must ensure expeditious trial in the case.



In a note verbale handed over to the diplomat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India.

In a video message released by the MEA on the 26/11 attacks anniversary, Modi, paying homage to the victims, said today's India is combating terrorism with a "new policy and new ways".

"I pay homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attack. Many brave police personnel were also martyred in the strike. I also pay homage to them. India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai attack. Today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways," the prime minister said.

In a statement, the MEA said a note verbale reiterating India's call for an expeditious trial in the Mumbai terror attack case, and calling on Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India was handed over to the Pakistani diplomat.

"It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice," it said in a statement.

The MEA asserted that the terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory.

"We once again call on the government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice," it said.

"This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation," the MEA said.

It said India will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the "victims and the martyrs" of the attack.

"On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the government and people of India somberly remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives to protect ours," the MEA said.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went into a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian sea.

As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault that sent shockwave across the country and even brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a war.

In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune.

India has been pressing Pakistan to punish those involved in the dastardly attack but the trial of the accused in the attack made little headway so far.

India and 14 other countries lost their nationals in the attack.

"Indian Missions in these countries are organising memorial events remembering the victims, both national and foreign, reminding the world of the continuing global threat of terrorism," the MEA said.

"Senior government representatives from the host governments, family members of victims and survivors will be participating in these solemn events," it said.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that the world stands united in remembering the victims of the 26/11 and seeking justice.