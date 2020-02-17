India asks citizens to board relief flight it is sending to Wuhan

India has asked its citizens in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, to connect with the embassy in China to board a special plane it is sending with relief material. The Indian embassy also released emergency contact numbers for those who want to get on the flight.

"GoI will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week to support China to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. On its return, the flight will have limited capacity to take on board Indians wishing to return to India from Wuhan/Hubei. Many Indian nationals currently in Wuhan/Hubei Province and wishing to return to India have already been in touch with @EOIBeijing in the past two weeks," the Indian embassy in China said on its Twitter handle.

"We urge all Indian nationals from Wuhan/Hubei who intend to avail this flight and have not yet contacted us, to urgently call our hotlines +8618610952903 and +8618612083629 or send email to helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in before 1900 hours today (17 February 2020)," it further said. The post was retweeted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India is sending a consignment of medical supplies to China to assist Beijing in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri said on Sunday. The disease has been named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which declared it as health emergency.

The death toll from Covid-19 outbreak in China has climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei province, officials said on Sunday.

China has said that it needed medical masks, gloves and suits especially for the medical staff attending the virus affected patients. Masks also have become scarce in China in view of the nationwide demand in the last three weeks.

Hubei and its capital Wuhan have become the epicentre of the virus and most of the fatalities in China have been reported from the province.

Misri said that India is also facing the threat of infections from the Covid-19 epidemic and the country is working hard to safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens.

India had recently evacuated more than 600 of its citizens from China. They were brought on two Air India B-747 aircrafts on February 1 and February 2 and kept at the government created facilities.

The government said on Sunday that all the 406 people housed at a quarantine facility in Delhi have tested negative, and will be discharged in phased manner from Monday.

(Inputs from hindustantimes.com)