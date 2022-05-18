India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM

New Delhi: India is targeting the rollout of 6G telecom by end of this decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday. He said: "Connectivity, will decide the progress of the country in the 21st century and so modern-day infrastructure needs to be rolled out." He also informed that a task force has started work on rolling out the 6G network.



Noting that India is gearing up to launch 5G, the Prime Minister while speaking at a programme marking the 25 years of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), said: "The technology will add $450 billion to the Indian economy. This is not just increasing internet speed but also the pace of development and creating jobs."

The 5G technology will bring positive change in governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business, PM Modi said adding: "It will boost growth in agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics."

The country, under his government, has moved transparently to 4G and is now going to 5G and TRAI has played a very important role in this transition, PM Modi said while speaking at the silver jubilee event of telecom sector regulator TRAI.

Modi also launched an indigenous 5G test bed developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras. The test bed can be used by the telecom industry, startups and researchers, to validate their prototypes in 5G.