India adds 39,361 fresh Covid cases; 416 fatalities

New Delhi: With 39,361 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity was recorded above three per cent after 35 days, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.



The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,20,967 with 416 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 11,54,444 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 45,74,44,011.

The daily positivity rate has increased to 3.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,05, 79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.51 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.