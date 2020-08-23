India achieves crucial milestone of testing over 10 lakh people in a day

New Delhi: With an increase in daily COVID-19 testing in the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, India has crossed the one million daily testing figures in a single day on Friday.



Meanwhile, with a record single-day spike of 69,874 infections, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. Also, with the highest-ever single day recovery of 63,631 patients, the tally mounted to 22,22,577 at the rate of 74.69 per cent, while case fatality has further reduced to 1.87 per cent, which is the lowest in the world.

Keeping its commitment of increasing daily COVID-19 tests exponentially, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has achieved the historic milestone of testing over 10 lakh samples in a single day in 205 days after the first positive case of Coronavirus was detected on January 30 this year.

"Although a higher number of tests will initially lead to a rise in the positivity rate, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, efficient tracking, and timely effective and clinical management," Union Health Ministry said.

As per ministry officials, of the total of 10,23,836 samples tested on Friday, around 3.8 lakh samples were tested through rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative tests conducted so far have reached 3,44,91,073 of which around 28 per cent of samples were tested through rapid antigen tests, the ministry officials said.

"In a testament to the determined, focussed, consistent and coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state and UT governments, India has conducted 1 million tests in a span of 24 hours. With 10,23,836 tests done on Friday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily," the ministry said.

Combined with enhanced testing, policy decisions of the Centre, states and UTs have facilitated easy testing across the country. This has boosted the daily testing capacity, it said.