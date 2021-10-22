India achieves 1 billion jabs feat, PM Modi says 'history scripted'

New Delhi: India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the landmark reached in little over nine months time since the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore.

Modi also visited the vaccination centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the achievement and interacted with hospital staff and some of the beneficiaries. He was accompanied by Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat, and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as a visionary.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Modi, scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution.

"Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets," he said in a tweet.

A series of events were held to mark the milestone, including launch of a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort, while the largest khadi Tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, was displayed at the iconic Red Fort on Thursday.

The same Tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti in Leh. An announcement was made at railway stations across the country hailing the completion of administering 100 crore doses and congratulating frontline and healthcare workers for their efforts during the crisis.

Besides that, some mobile networks caller tunes mentioning completion of 100 crore doses was also introduced.

Also, banners were put up at some Central government hospitals and refreshments were distributed among the hospital staff and beneficiaries who had come for vaccination to celebrate the milestone.

The Archaeological Survey of India lit up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the Tricolour to mark the milestone which will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic.

Congratulating the country on the vaccination landmark, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia, said it was not possible without strong political leadership.

"Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone- a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves," she said.

India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally, she said.

According to official sources, over 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and over 31 per cent has received both doses of the vaccine.

Data from Co-WIN portal showed over 76 lakh doses were administered till 8.40 pm.

So far, all adult people in nine states and Union Territories — Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Dadra and Nagar Haveli — have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.