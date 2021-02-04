In a show of strength, Tikait warns govt of 'gaddi wapsi'

Jind (Harayana): In a show of strength by protesting farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday addressed a massive rally and warned the government that it could find it difficult to stay in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed.



Five resolutions were also passed at the mahapanchayat. These urged the government to repeal the new laws, give a legal guarantee on the MSP, implement the Swaminathan Commission report, waive farm loans and release farmers arrested after the events in Delhi on January 26.

Just before Tikait was to begin his speech at the ''mahapanchayat'' in Kandela village, the makeshift stage on which the farmer leaders had gathered collapsed under their weight. Nobody was reported hurt and Tikait went on to address the gathering. Calling for a wapsi (withdrawal) of the new central laws, Tikait indirectly warned the Narendra Modi government that it could lose its gaddi (power) if the agitation continues.

We have so far talked about "bill wapsi" (repealing the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for gaddi wapsi (removal from power)? he said.

He asked the Centre to repeal the three laws and frame a new one to assure continuation of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

After violence on Republic Day, police barricaded the protest sites at Delhi borders with cement barriers and spikes on the roads leading to them.

Criticising the restrictions, Tikait said, When the king is scared, he secures the fortress.

He suggested that he would lay down on the nails embedded on the roads there so that others can cross them by stepping on him.

He said the Centre must talk with the farmer unions spearheading the agitation.

The ''mahapanchayat'' was attended by Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BKU leader from Punjab, Balbir Singh Rajewal. Over 50 khap" leaders were also present.