In a 1st, India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukr

Washington: India for the first time on Wednesday voted against Russia during a "procedural vote" at the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine, as the 15-member powerful UN body invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a meeting through a video tele-conference.

This is for the first time that India has voted against Russia on the issue of Ukraine, after the Russian military action began in February. So far, New Delhi has abstained at the UN Security Council on Ukraine, much to the annoyance of the Western powers led by the United States.

Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the aggression.

India has not criticised Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. New Delhi has repeatedly called upon the Russian and Ukrainian sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the two countries.

India currently is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term, which ends in December.

On Wednesday, the UNSC held a meeting to take stock of the now six-month-old conflict on the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

As the meeting began, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily A Nebenzia requested a procedural vote concerning Ukrainian President's participation in the meeting by video tele-conference.

Following statements by him and Ferit Hoxha of Albania, the Council extended an invitation to Zelenskyy to participate in the meeting via video tele-conference by a vote of 13 in favour to one against. Russia voted against such an invitation while China abstained.

Nebenzia insisted that Russia does not oppose Zelenskyy's participation, but such participation must be in-person. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Council decided to work virtually, but such meetings were informal and, after the pandemic's peak, the Council returned to the provisional rules of procedure, he argued.

Reiterating that his country's objection pertains specifically to the President's participation by video tele-conference, he called for a procedural vote on this matter, to which India and 12 other countries did not agree and supported Zelenskyy to address the Council via video conference.

Albania's Hoxha argued that Ukraine is at war, and the situation in that country requires the President to be there. Due to this unique situation, he supported Zelenskyy's participation via video tele-conference and urged other members to do the same.

Nebenzia regretted that Council members had spoken out against complying with the rules of the organ. "We can understand the logic of Kyiv's Western backers," he said, expressing disappointment that other members contributed to the erosion of the Council's very foundation and practices.

Soon thereafter, Zelenskyy in his remarks via a video conference called for the Russian Federation to be held accountable for its crimes of aggression against Ukraine. "If Moscow is not stopped now, then all these Russian murderers will inevitably end up in other countries," he said.

"It is on the territory of Ukraine that the world's future will be decided," he added. "Our independence is your security," he told the UNSC.