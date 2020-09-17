In 11 days, India's Covid cases cross 50L mark from 40 lakh

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 50 lakh, just 11 days after it crossed 40 lakh, with 90,123 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries surged to 39,42,360 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health ministry data.



The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 50,20,359, while the death toll climbed to 82,066 with a record 1,290 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A record 82,961 fresh recoveries were reported on Wednesday, almost a quarter of them from Maharashtra alone, pushing the recovery rate to 78.53 per cent, Health ministry data showed.

India's COVID-19 cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the Coronavirus infection further dropped at 1.63 per cent.

There are 9,95,933 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 19.84 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15 with 11,16,842 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Dr V G Somani has permitted Serum Institute of India to resume clinical trials of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country while revoking its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase two and three trials.

The DCGI has, however, put certain conditions like taking extra care during screening, providing additional information in informed consent and close monitoring for adverse events during follow-up of the study which have to be "scrupulously" followed by Serum Institute of India (SII).

SII has also been asked to submit to the DCGI's office details of medication used in accordance with the protocol for the management of adverse events.