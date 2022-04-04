Imran no longer PM: Pak govt notification

Islamabad: Imran Khan is officially no longer the Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to the latest circular issued by the Pakistan government on Sunday evening.

The notification signed by Additional Secretary Eazaz A Dar stated: "Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect."

Following this, Khan will not be able to issue any order in the country.

The decision comes hours after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Khan's advice. The move came after the rejection of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

The opposition meanwhile has declared PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister with the support of 195 members.