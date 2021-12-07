IMA wants 'additional' vaccine doses for frontline workers

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the government to announce "additional" doses of Covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals amid concerns over the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, 21 cases of which been detected in India so far.



It also demanded that the government expedite the proposal of vaccinating individuals aged 12 to 18 years.

At a press conference, the doctors' body said that cases of the latest variant of Coronavirus were reported from a number of major states of India and the tally, which is in the double digits, is bound to increase.

With the scientific evidence available and the experience noted in countries of origin, it is evident that the Omicron variant will have high penetrability and will affect more people, the IMA claimed.

"At a time when India is limping back to normalcy, this is a great setback. If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave," it said.

Noting that India has crossed 1.26 billion vaccinations, with over 50 per cent of the adult population vaccinated at least with one dose, the IMA said vaccination has proved that it will prevent severe forms of infection.

"So, if we can altruistically be focused on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron. IMA earnestly appeals to everyone concerned to take the vaccination as priority agenda and focus attention to reach all the unreached and also ensuring the second dose is given to all the needy."

The doctors' body said: "At this juncture, IMA also appeals to the government to officially announce additional dose (of vaccine) be given to healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals to augment the immunity."

Omicron has proved to be less potent in causing severe infections but definitely five to 10 times more contagious than the Delta variant. Hence the government and all stakeholders should take proper steps to control the contagion by enhancing immunisation, the IMA stressed in a release.

It appealed to everyone to avoid and put on hold massive social gatherings and ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing of masks and washing of hands.

With 8,306 people testing positive for Coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,41,561, while the active cases declined to 98,416, the lowest in 552 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,73,537 with 211 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new Coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 10 straight days and less than 50,000 for 162 consecutive days now.

More than 85 per cent of India's eligible adult population has received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as the cumulative doses administered so far crossed 128.66 crore on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 71 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Monday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it stated.