IMA, IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia among 6,000 entities whose FCRA licence deemed to have ceased

New Delhi: IIT Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia, Indian Medical Association and Nehru Memorial Museum and Library are among nearly 6,000 entities whose FCRA registration deemed to have ceased on Saturday.

These entities either did not apply for renewal of their FCRA licence or the Union Home Ministry rejected their applications, officials said.

According to the official website related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, among organisations and entities whose registration under the FCRA ceased or validity expired include the Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Indian Institute Of Public Administration, Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi College of Engineering and Oxfam India.

The officials of the Union Home Ministry, which regulates the activities of the NGOs and associates registered under the FCRA, said that registration under the act is deemed to have ceased on Saturday (January 1).

