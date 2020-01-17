If everything normal in J&K, why send 36 propagandists
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over its decision to send 36 Union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir and said if everything was "normal" there, what was the need to send "propagandists".
A group of Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region. The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Friday.
"Amit Shah says all is normal in Kashmir. If so, why send 36 propagandists to Kashmir? Why not allow non-propagandists to go and understand the situation prevailing there?" tweeted senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
